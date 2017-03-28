Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 5:46 pm

Kate Middleton Meets Alexa Chung, Views Art at Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton Meets Alexa Chung, Views Art at Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton looks absolutely gorgeous in green while stepping out for the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday (March 28) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge greeted fashionista Alexa Chung, among others, at the event.

Alexa is back in the UK after spending time with her boyfriend Alexander Skarsgard in New York City last week. Make sure to see the photos of the hot couple!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Temperley London gown.

20+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung at the gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 01
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 02
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 03
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 04
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 05
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 06
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 07
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 08
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 09
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 10
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 11
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 12
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 13
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 14
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 15
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 16
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 17
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 18
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 19
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 20
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 21
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 22
kate middleton meets alexa chung portrait gallery 23

Photos: INSTARimages.com, WENN
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Kate Middleton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here