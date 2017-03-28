Kate Middleton Meets Alexa Chung, Views Art at Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton looks absolutely gorgeous in green while stepping out for the 2017 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday (March 28) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge greeted fashionista Alexa Chung, among others, at the event.

Alexa is back in the UK after spending time with her boyfriend Alexander Skarsgard in New York City last week.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Temperley London gown.

