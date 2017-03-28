Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 7:50 am

Katharine McPhee Celebrates Her Birthday in WeHo!

Katharine McPhee is all smiles as she arrives at Fig & Olive restaurant on Monday night (March 27) in West Hollywood.

The 33-year-old singer and actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress, leather jacket, and heels as she arrived at the restaurant for her birthday.

Over the weekend, Katharine hung out with her friends as she celebrated her recent birthday!

Katharine took to Instagram to share a super cute wine glass one of her friends got her for her birthday.

Check it out below!

The perfect birthday gift. Thank you @linzilegacy. You know me so well.

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

