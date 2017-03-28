Katharine McPhee Celebrates Her Birthday in WeHo!
Katharine McPhee is all smiles as she arrives at Fig & Olive restaurant on Monday night (March 27) in West Hollywood.
The 33-year-old singer and actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress, leather jacket, and heels as she arrived at the restaurant for her birthday.
Over the weekend, Katharine hung out with her friends as she celebrated her recent birthday!
Katharine took to Instagram to share a super cute wine glass one of her friends got her for her birthday.
Check it out below!