Katie Holmes Enjoys Afternoon Shopping Spree in NYC

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she does some shopping on Monday afternoon (March 27) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a beige trench coat and jeans as she hailed a cab back to her apartment.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Earlier this month, Katie premiered her new Reelz show The Kennedys After Camelot.

Katie recently took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while she’s enjoyed the sunny weather.

Check it out below!

#sunshineyday A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Katie Holmes out and about in NYC…