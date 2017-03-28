Tue, 28 March 2017 at 3:50 am
Katie Holmes Enjoys Afternoon Shopping Spree in NYC
Katie Holmes is all smiles as she does some shopping on Monday afternoon (March 27) in New York City.
The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a beige trench coat and jeans as she hailed a cab back to her apartment.
Earlier this month, Katie premiered her new Reelz show The Kennedys After Camelot.
Katie recently took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while she’s enjoyed the sunny weather.
Photos: WENN
