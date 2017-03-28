Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Katie Holmes Enjoys Afternoon Shopping Spree in NYC

Katie Holmes Enjoys Afternoon Shopping Spree in NYC

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she does some shopping on Monday afternoon (March 27) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a beige trench coat and jeans as she hailed a cab back to her apartment.

Earlier this month, Katie premiered her new Reelz show The Kennedys After Camelot.

Katie recently took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while she’s enjoyed the sunny weather.

Check it out below!

#sunshineyday

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

10+ pictures inside of Katie Holmes out and about in NYC…
