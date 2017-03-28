Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 9:39 pm

Katie Holmes Has the Biggest Smile on Her Face!

Katie Holmes Has the Biggest Smile on Her Face!

Katie Holmes is clearly happy to be talking about her upcoming mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot!

The 38-year-old actress was seen with a huge smile on her face while pre-taping an interview for Fox Five’s Good Day New York on Tuesday (March 28) in New York City.

Katie‘s interview is set to air on Thursday morning’s show.

The four episode mini-series, in which Katie portrays Jacqueline Kennedy in the aftermath of the assassination of JFK, will premiere this Sunday night on Reelz Network. Make sure to tune in!
Photos: INSTARimages.com
