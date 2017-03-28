Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 5:00 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Does for Kanye West After Every Concert

Kim Kardashian is often on tour with her husband Kanye West whenever he hits the road for his concerts and she just revealed there is a ritual that they have after every show.

It’s no secret that the 36-year-old reality star is in the crowd for many of the shows as she usually is posting updates to social media.

After Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October, she kept a low profile and didn’t spend time on the road with her husband for a while. We hope that she will be at future shows now that she’s back in the public eye!

Click inside to read what Kim said about her after show ritual…

Here’s what Kim said she does for her man after every show on tour: “After every show, I always greet Kanye with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass. And there was a fun slushy machine in the friends and family room.”

Read more tour secrets on KimKardashianWest.com and see Kim‘s backstage photos in the gallery.
kim kardashian does for kanye west after every concert 01
kim kardashian does for kanye west after every concert 02
kim kardashian does for kanye west after every concert 03

Photos: Getty, Kim Kardashian West
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

