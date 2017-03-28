Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 7:43 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Pays Tribute to 'Gilbert Grape' Mom Darlene Cates After Her Death

Leonardo DiCaprio Pays Tribute to 'Gilbert Grape' Mom Darlene Cates After Her Death

Leonardo DiCaprio is speaking out after the death of actress Darlene Cates, who played his mom in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

The film was released in 1993 and earned Leo his first Oscar nomination. Darlene passed away over the weekend at the age of 69.

Leo took to his Facebook account on Tuesday (March 28) to release a statement in which he paid tribute to Darlene.

Click inside to read the statement…

Darlene was the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside. Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” Leo said.

We are sending our thoughts and condolences to Darlene‘s loved ones during this difficult time as well.
Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd.; Photos: Wire Image
Posted to: Darlene Cates, Leonardo DiCaprio

