Lorde Professes Her Love For Creme Eggs in 'Green Light' Parody - Watch Now!

Lorde loves creme eggs so much, she had to perform an ode to the sweet treat!

While making an appearance on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the 20-year-old songstress confessed the chocolate was her favorite snack.

After host Nick Grimshaw presented Lorde with a tin of her own creme eggs, he also gave her some lyrics about the treat that went along with her song “Green Light.”

“Waiting for it, that Creme Egg!” Lorde hilariously sang.

Pictured inside: Lorde stopping by BBC Studios on Monday (March 27) and Tuesday (March 28) in London, England.