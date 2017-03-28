Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 8:53 pm

Lorde Professes Her Love For Creme Eggs in 'Green Light' Parody - Watch Now!

Lorde Professes Her Love For Creme Eggs in 'Green Light' Parody - Watch Now!

Lorde loves creme eggs so much, she had to perform an ode to the sweet treat!

While making an appearance on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the 20-year-old songstress confessed the chocolate was her favorite snack.

After host Nick Grimshaw presented Lorde with a tin of her own creme eggs, he also gave her some lyrics about the treat that went along with her song “Green Light.”

“Waiting for it, that Creme Egg!” Lorde hilariously sang.

Check out the super funny video below…

Pictured inside: Lorde stopping by BBC Studios on Monday (March 27) and Tuesday (March 28) in London, England.

Just Jared on Facebook
lorde professes her love for creme eggs 01
lorde professes her love for creme eggs 02
lorde professes her love for creme eggs 03
lorde professes her love for creme eggs 04
lorde professes her love for creme eggs 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Lorde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here