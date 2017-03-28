Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:32 pm

Louis Tomlinson is Super Fan-Friendly While Out in Miami

Louis Tomlinson is Super Fan-Friendly While Out in Miami

Louis Tomlinson made some fans’ dreams come true this week.

The 25-year-old “Just Hold On” singer was nice enough to stop and take some selfies while running into young One Direction fans on Monday afternoon (March 27) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

Louis was in town for the 2017 Ultra Music Festival where he performed his song during a set with DJ collaborator Steve Aoki over the weekend.

MORE LOUIS: Louis Tomlinson Posts Touching Tribute to Late Mother Johannah on Her Birthday
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson selfie fans miami 01
louis tomlinson selfie fans miami 02
louis tomlinson selfie fans miami 03
louis tomlinson selfie fans miami 04
louis tomlinson selfie fans miami 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here