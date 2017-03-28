Louis Tomlinson is Super Fan-Friendly While Out in Miami

Louis Tomlinson made some fans’ dreams come true this week.

The 25-year-old “Just Hold On” singer was nice enough to stop and take some selfies while running into young One Direction fans on Monday afternoon (March 27) in Miami, Fla.

Louis was in town for the 2017 Ultra Music Festival where he performed his song during a set with DJ collaborator Steve Aoki over the weekend.

