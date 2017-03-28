Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 3:29 pm

Malia Obama Gets Back to Work After Fun Weekend With Friends

Malia Obama Gets Back to Work After Fun Weekend With Friends

Malia Obama is back at the office after a fun weekend!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted as she made her way inside the Harvey Weinstein offices on Tuesday (March 28) in New York City.

Malia kept it simple in a short black dress and boots but stayed warm in a red parka with a fur hood.

Over the weekend, Malia enjoyed her downtime with some girl friends.

Malia and her pals were all smiles as they hit the town for some Sunday afternoon fun.

malia obama another day at internship 01
malia obama another day at internship 02
malia obama another day at internship 03
malia obama another day at internship 04
malia obama another day at internship 05

