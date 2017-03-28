Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:55 am

Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date, Cover Art!

Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date, Cover Art!

Mary J. Blige just announced that her new album Strength of a Woman will arrive on April 28!

The 46-year-old entertainer has not released an album since 2014’s The London Sessions. Mary announced the news on her Instagram account, and also shared the cover art for the upcoming album. See it in full below!

Be sure to check out the album on iTunes when it’s released.

ARE YOU EXCITED for new music from Mary J. Blige??
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Mary J Blige, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here