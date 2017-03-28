Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date, Cover Art!

Mary J. Blige just announced that her new album Strength of a Woman will arrive on April 28!

The 46-year-old entertainer has not released an album since 2014’s The London Sessions. Mary announced the news on her Instagram account, and also shared the cover art for the upcoming album. See it in full below!

