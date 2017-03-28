Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 10:51 pm

Maxine Waters Responds to Bill O'Reilly: 'I Cannot Be Intimidated'

Maxine Waters Responds to Bill O'Reilly: 'I Cannot Be Intimidated'

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is speaking out after Bill O’Reilly made a racist and sexist comment about her.

During a segment on his show, O’Reilly said he was “looking at the James Brown wig.” He later apologized for his remark, but then seemingly attacked her again that evening.

Waters took the high road when asked to comment on the remarks during her appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday night (March 28).

“I am a strong black woman, and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined,” Waters said. “I cannot be thought to be a friend of Bill O’Reilly or anybody. And I’d like to say to women out there everywhere: Don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are. Do what you do. And let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country.”
Photos: Getty
