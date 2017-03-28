Michelle Pfeiffer's Way of Dealing with Tough Acting Scenes May Surprise You!
Michelle Pfeiffer is as stunning as ever on the cover of Interview magazine’s new issue.
Here’s what the 58-year-old actress had to share with the mag:
On realizing she wanted to be an actress: “I’m from Orange County, Southern California, and couldn’t have been more removed from the entertainment business. In fact, I didn’t really even go to the movies much. My mother didn’t drive. My father couldn’t be bothered. So, I didn’t really go anywhere. But what I did do is I would stay up really late watching old movies on television. I can’t even tell you what they were because I was so young. But I remember watching what they were doing and saying to myself, ‘I can do that’…My friend’s mother was a stenographer. I thought, “Okay, I’ll try that.” I didn’t like it. So then I was working at Vons supermarket. I was a checker. And I got kind of frustrated there. I remember distinctly standing in the check stand in a fit of desperation and wanting to tell one of these customers where they could shove this cantaloupe. I thought to myself, ‘What do you want to do with the rest of your life?’ And it was acting.”
On finding her passion: “What’s interesting is, there’s always a lot of talk to young people about finding their passion, following their passion. But I remember reading somewhere that a lot of people don’t have a passion. And there’s this pressure to have one. It’s perfectly fine not to have one. But to be lucky enough to know what that is at such a young age is really a blessing.”
On how she deals with tough acting scenes: “When I have a particularly hard scene and I’m really frightened, I show up, throw my arms up and go, ‘Okay, acting gods, I need you with me today.’”
