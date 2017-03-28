Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Why He Quit Instagram

It’s been 219 weeks since Milo Ventimiglia posted on his Instagram account, and now he’s explaining why.

“It started as a place [for] a collective group of photographers and artists to share their work, and their lives,” the 39-year-old This Is Us star told the AP. “And at a certain point — after doing it for three years — I saw it change.”

“Nobody was looking at the photos. They were asking me about my acting jobs. And I kinda went, ‘Oh, man,’” Milo continued. “It felt like it lost what I’d grown to love about it as a photographer.”

Check out Milo‘s final photo he ever posted.