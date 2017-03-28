Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 10:26 am

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Why He Quit Instagram

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Why He Quit Instagram

It’s been 219 weeks since Milo Ventimiglia posted on his Instagram account, and now he’s explaining why.

“It started as a place [for] a collective group of photographers and artists to share their work, and their lives,” the 39-year-old This Is Us star told the AP. “And at a certain point — after doing it for three years — I saw it change.”

“Nobody was looking at the photos. They were asking me about my acting jobs. And I kinda went, ‘Oh, man,’” Milo continued. “It felt like it lost what I’d grown to love about it as a photographer.”

Check out Milo‘s final photo he ever posted.

Finito.

A post shared by Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (@miloanthonyventimiglia) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Milo Ventimiglia

