Noah Cyrus Reveals the Best Singer in Her Family!

Noah Cyrus is revealing who she thinks is the most talented singer in her family and the answer might surprise you!

While stopping by the Capital Evening Show, the 17-year-old singer was asked if she thought she was a better singer than her big sis Miley.

Noah explained that she thought she and Miley had totally different voices but that the best singer in the family was her brother Braison!

“I think my brother Braison is the best singer in the entire family. I’ll say that to anybody. He’s like the most talented person I’ve ever met! He the better singer than all five of us combined,” she revealed.

Pictured inside: Noah heading out of her hotel on Tuesday (March 28) in Paris, France.