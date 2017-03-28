Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Being Dyslexic: 'It Doesn't Mean You're Not Intelligent'

Octavia Spencer is opening up about being dyslexic and dealing with it when she was a young student.

“I was a dyslexic child and am a dyslexic adult; that doesn’t really mean that you’re not intelligent – it just means that your brain functions differently,” the Oscar-winning actress recently expressed to WENN. “I was actually tested for the gifted programme in my school because I was more auditorially (sic) inclined than visually.”

“I just remember thinking differently. I could solve puzzles quicker than the average child. I would start with the mazes at the end and go to the front and be done in, like, 30 seconds. My deductive reasoning was very important,” Octavia added. “You have to allow kids to be kids. You also need to nurture their thirst for knowledge. I don’t know that allowing them to skip grades is good because then they end up in a grade with people who are much more mature than they are. I had great teachers and I think teachers should be paid as much as athletes. When you think about it they spend the majority of the day with your kids so they should be compensated. They’re also teaching them and shaping their views about themselves. I feel very fortunate that in the public school system in Montgomery, Alabama, I had some wonderful teachers”

Pictured: Octavia wearing an all blue ensemble while attending a photo call and press conference for her latest film The Shack on Monday (March 27) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.