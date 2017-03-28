Oscar Isaac's Girlfriend Elvira Lind is Pregnant!

Oscar Isaac and his girlfriend Elvira Lind are expecting their first child!

The 38-year-old actor, who is currently hard at work on his upcoming movie Life Itself, was seen stepping out for dinner with Elvira on Monday (March 27) in New York City.

Elvira could be seen with a growing baby bump peeking through her colorful dress. See the photos in the gallery!

Oscar is best known for his roles as Poe Dameron in the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens and his Golden Globe-winning role in HBO’s Show Me a Hero.