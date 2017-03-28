Paris Jackson Got Matching Tattoos With Her Brother Prince!
Paris Jackson and her siblings are super close, but they just made their bond even more permanent with matching tattoos!
The 18-year-old model and actress revealed that she got a yin and yang tattoo with her older brother Prince recently!
Paris took to her Instagram to explain the meaning behind the symbol and explain why the duo chose it.
“sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️” Paris wrote.
Check out their tattoos below…