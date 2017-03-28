Paris Jackson Got Matching Tattoos With Her Brother Prince!

Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 2:51 pm

Paris Jackson and her siblings are super close, but they just made their bond even more permanent with matching tattoos!

The 18-year-old model and actress revealed that she got a yin and yang tattoo with her older brother Prince recently!

Paris took to her Instagram to explain the meaning behind the symbol and explain why the duo chose it.

“sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️” Paris wrote.

Check out their tattoos below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

