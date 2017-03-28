Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 9:00 pm

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Goes Shirtless in Miami with His Girlfriend Dajana Roncione

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Goes Shirtless in Miami with His Girlfriend Dajana Roncione

Thom Yorke hits the beach with his shirt off on Tuesday afternoon (March 28) in Miami, Fla.

The 48-year-old singer and Radiohead frontman was joined by his bikini-clad girlfriend, Italian actress Dajana Roncione.

Thom and Dajana were seen hanging around on the beach with some friends and soaking up the sun while resting in lounge chairs.

Dajana, 32, has not yet been seen in any American films, but she has had roles in several Italian movies and television shows.

10+ pictures inside of Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione at the beach…

Photos: INSTARimages.com
