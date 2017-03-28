Rihanna's 'Bates Motel' Shower Scene Had a Surprise Twist!

Rihanna‘s Bates Motel shower scene didn’t end the way you’d expect!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s final episode on the A&E series aired last night. She’s been playing the role of Marion in the show, a role made famous by Janet Leigh in the original Psycho.

While we do see Rihanna showering and Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) spying on her, she ends up surviving! “Screw this sh*t!,” she says in the scene while stepping out of the shower. She then goes to track down her boyfriend Sam (Austin Nichols), and finds out he’s been cheating on her. She then flees the scene. So, there you have it! Rihanna‘s character survived and wasn’t stabbed to death, as many thought she would be. Austin‘s character ends up being killed by Norman instead.

Watch Rihanna‘s shower scene here!