Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:12 am

Robert Downey Jr's 'Doctor Dolittle' Flick Will Hit Theaters in 2019

Robert Downey Jr. just announced his brand new Doctor Dolittle flick and now we know when it will hit theaters!

Universal revealed that the latest installation, titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, is set to open on May 24, 2019.

The new take on the classic films will be based on the 1920s children’s books about a doctor who claims he can communicate with the animals he lives with and treats.

According to Variety, the announcement comes two days before Universal’s CinemaCon presentation, where they will discuss its upcoming release schedule.

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
