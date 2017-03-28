Robert Downey Jr's 'Doctor Dolittle' Flick Will Hit Theaters in 2019

Robert Downey Jr. just announced his brand new Doctor Dolittle flick and now we know when it will hit theaters!

Universal revealed that the latest installation, titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, is set to open on May 24, 2019.

The new take on the classic films will be based on the 1920s children’s books about a doctor who claims he can communicate with the animals he lives with and treats.

According to Variety, the announcement comes two days before Universal’s CinemaCon presentation, where they will discuss its upcoming release schedule.