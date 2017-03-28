Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 1:22 am

Ryan Gosling Helps Debut New 'Blade Runner 2049' Footage at CinemaCon

Ryan Gosling Helps Debut New 'Blade Runner 2049' Footage at CinemaCon

Ryan Gosling just revealed some brand new details about Blade Runner 2049!

The 36-year-old actor stepped out at Sony Picture’s presentation at CinemaCon 2017 on Monday night (March 27) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During the presentation, Ryan helped debut footage that featured an apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas filled with snow, dust storms, and androids.

“Every location was real. Every set was there…It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world,” Ryan said, according to Variety.

Attendees also got a closer look at Harrison Ford and Jared Leto‘s roles in the film.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters October 6th.

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 01
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 02
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 03
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 04
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 05
ryan gosling blade runner 2049 cinemacon 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here