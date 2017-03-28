Ryan Gosling Helps Debut New 'Blade Runner 2049' Footage at CinemaCon

Ryan Gosling just revealed some brand new details about Blade Runner 2049!

The 36-year-old actor stepped out at Sony Picture’s presentation at CinemaCon 2017 on Monday night (March 27) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

During the presentation, Ryan helped debut footage that featured an apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas filled with snow, dust storms, and androids.

“Every location was real. Every set was there…It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world,” Ryan said, according to Variety.

Attendees also got a closer look at Harrison Ford and Jared Leto‘s roles in the film.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters October 6th.