Scarlett Johansson Gets Special Magic Trick From Dan White, Plays Virtual Reality Pictionary On 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Scarlett Johansson got treated to a super cool magic trick from magician Dan White on last night’s (March 27) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell star admitted she loved magic and got totally surprised by Dan, then freaked out, and then astounded by what she witnesses.

Scarlett also sat down on the couch to promote Ghost in the Shell and later teamed up with SNL cast member Michael Che to face off against Jimmy and Dove Cameron in a virtual reality version of Pictionary.



Scarlett Johansson Gets a Special Magic Trick from Dan White

Virtual Reality Pictionary with Scarlett Johansson, Michael Che and Dove Cameron



Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Argue About Raffi