Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:45 am

Scarlett Johansson Speaks to 'Ghost in the Shell' Whitewashing Controversy: I Would Never Attempt to Play a Different Race

Scarlett Johansson Speaks to 'Ghost in the Shell' Whitewashing Controversy: I Would Never Attempt to Play a Different Race

Scarlett Johansson‘s Ghost in the Shell film has been accused of whitewashing the main character in the movie, based on the popular Japanese manga and anime.

“I think this character is living a very unique experience in that she has a human brain in an entirely machinate body. She’s essentially identity-less. I would never attempt to play a person of a different race, obviously. Hopefully, any question that comes up of my casting will be answered by audiences when they see the film,” Scarlett said during an interview.

“I was a little traumatized at the end of this film, just because it was so much work and it was kind of a dark headspace to live in. But, like myself, I actually was like, okay, I did that. I’m hanging in. I’m resilient. I’m back to myself. I was happy to find myself at the end of Ghost in the Shell,” Scarlett added.
Photos: Paramount
