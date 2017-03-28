Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:27 am

Shakira Helps Launch The Barranquilla School Project!

Shakira Helps Launch The Barranquilla School Project!

Shakira took some time off from being a mommy and a Latin pop star to do some charity work!

The 39-year-old entertainer joined Jordi Cardoner, vice president of Barcelona and its Foundation, and Xavier Bertolin, Educational Director of the La Caixa Foundation, on Tuesday (March 28) at their official press presentation for the launch of the Barranquilla School Project held at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

“Twenty percent of the children in the community that we want to help have chronic malnutrition,” Shakira expressed at the event. “They can’t access opportunities. Most countries in conflict zones do not have programs focused on sport and we know that sport is extraordinary for transmitting values and this is very important in our work to educate.”

The club and La Caixa will contribute 1.2 million euros to the cause and will actively participate with the program FutbolNet, which transmits values through sport, and a program for young entrepreneurs.
Credit: Robert Marquardt; Photos: Getty
