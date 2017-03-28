Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 9:26 am

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Debuts, Features New Footage - Watch Now!

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Debuts, Features New Footage - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming just debuted!

The film follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Also making appearances in the trailer were Ned Batalon and Laura Harrier, who is playing Peter’s love interest Liz Allan.

The movie hits theaters on July 7!

Also pictured inside: Tom at the CinemaCon 2017 Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights to present new footage on Monday (March 27) in Las Vegas.

