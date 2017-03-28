Sports Illustrated Announces 2018's First Swimsuit Issue Model!

Anne de Paula has won a contest to become the first model confirmed to appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue!

The Brazilian beauty was selected by fans as the winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search.

“It means a lot to me coming from Brazil, it was so hard to leave my country, and my parents know how hard it was to get here… it’s a dream come true. And it’s the best birthday ever!” Anne said in a statement.

Anne, whose birthday is this week, will be part of the rookie class in next year’s issue.