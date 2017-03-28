Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 6:47 pm

Sports Illustrated Announces 2018's First Swimsuit Issue Model!

Sports Illustrated Announces 2018's First Swimsuit Issue Model!

Anne de Paula has won a contest to become the first model confirmed to appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue!

The Brazilian beauty was selected by fans as the winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search.

“It means a lot to me coming from Brazil, it was so hard to leave my country, and my parents know how hard it was to get here… it’s a dream come true. And it’s the best birthday ever!” Anne said in a statement.

Anne, whose birthday is this week, will be part of the rookie class in next year’s issue.
Just Jared on Facebook
anne de paula sports illustrated swimsuit issue

Photos: Josie Clough/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Posted to: Anne de Paula, NSFW, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here