Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 8:35 pm

The Name of Steven Yeun's Newborn Son Has Been Revealed!

The Name of Steven Yeun's Newborn Son Has Been Revealed!

Steven Yeun and his wife Joana welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month and now the newborn baby boy’s name has been revealed!

The 33-year-old The Walking Dead actor named his son Jude Malcolm Yeun, according to E! News.

Joana gave birth to Jude on March 17 and she just shared the first photo of the adorable little one the other day.

Steven posted a photo of his son’s hand and thanked his fans for their support following the arrival of his child. “thanks. we are well. much much love,” he said.

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Joana Pak, Jude Yeun, Steven Yeun

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here