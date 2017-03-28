The Name of Steven Yeun's Newborn Son Has Been Revealed!

Steven Yeun and his wife Joana welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month and now the newborn baby boy’s name has been revealed!

The 33-year-old The Walking Dead actor named his son Jude Malcolm Yeun, according to E! News.

Joana gave birth to Jude on March 17 and she just shared the first photo of the adorable little one the other day.

Steven posted a photo of his son’s hand and thanked his fans for their support following the arrival of his child. “thanks. we are well. much much love,” he said.