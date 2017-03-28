Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 9:22 pm

'The Voice' 2017 - Top 32 Contestants Revealed for Knockouts

'The Voice' 2017 - Top 32 Contestants Revealed for Knockouts

The battle round on the latest season of The Voice has officially ended and now we know who will be going to the knockout round.

The four coaches – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefanientered the battles with 12 contestants each and they had to cut half of their teams. Each judge had the chance to steal two artists and they are now going into the knockouts with eight people on their teams.

It is likely that each judge will get one steal for the knockouts and there will ultimately be 20 contestants left in the competition when we move into the live shows.

Click through the slideshow to meet the four teams…
