Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 7:26 pm

'Trading Spaces' Is Heading Back to TLC, Paige Davis Reacts

'Trading Spaces' Is Heading Back to TLC, Paige Davis Reacts

The beloved TLC series Trading Spaces is heading back to the network after ten years off the air and the show’s longtime host Paige Davis is opening up about the return!

The series ran until 2008 and it followed neighbors redesigning one room in each other’s homes with a budget of $1,000, the help of an interior designer, and two days to complete the project.

“TLC is back into home and property with Nate & Jeremiah By Design, our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes” TLC President Nancy Daniels said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map.”

Click inside to read what Paige Davis said in a statement…

So, what does Paige think about the show’s return?

“All I know is fans are constantly bringing up to me how much they miss the show…so with TLC bringing it back, there will for sure be a lot of happy viewers out there!” Paige told E! News in a statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Paige Davis, Television, Trading Spaces

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here