'Trading Spaces' Is Heading Back to TLC, Paige Davis Reacts

The beloved TLC series Trading Spaces is heading back to the network after ten years off the air and the show’s longtime host Paige Davis is opening up about the return!

The series ran until 2008 and it followed neighbors redesigning one room in each other’s homes with a budget of $1,000, the help of an interior designer, and two days to complete the project.

“TLC is back into home and property with Nate & Jeremiah By Design, our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes” TLC President Nancy Daniels said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map.”

So, what does Paige think about the show’s return?

“All I know is fans are constantly bringing up to me how much they miss the show…so with TLC bringing it back, there will for sure be a lot of happy viewers out there!” Paige told E! News in a statement.