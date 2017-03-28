Top Stories
Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2017? Week 2 Spoilers!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 12:18 pm

Tyra Banks Makes Her 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet Debut At Season 12 Kickoff!

Tyra Banks Makes Her 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet Debut At Season 12 Kickoff!

Tyra Banks has officially made her debut as the new host of America’s Got Talent!

The model and TV personality hit the red carpet at the America’s Got Talent: Season 12 Kickoff Celebration held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (March 27) in Pasadena, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyra Banks

Tyra was joined by the previously announced judges Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, who will all be returning for the new season. Simon Cowell is also set to serve as a judge but was not in attendance at the kickoff.

“She’s already a star… She certainly deserves to be here,” Howie said of Tyra joining the crew (via Extra). “You wouldn’t think she is the new kid on the block, she brings it.”

“We are a very warm and fuzzy family so we are happy she is here,” Heidi added.


The LOOK for #AGT today, baby. @nbcagt Makeup: @valentefrazierartistry Hair: @kiyahwright1 Styling: @jstylela

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Just Jared on Facebook
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 01
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 02
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 03
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 04
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 05
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 06
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 07
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 08
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 09
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 10
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 11
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 12
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 13
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 14
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 15
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 16
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 17
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 18
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 19
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 20
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 21
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 22
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 23
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 24
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 25
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 26
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 27
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 28
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 29
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 30
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 31
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 32
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 33
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 34
tyra banks makes her americas got talent red carpet debut at season 12 kickoff 35

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here