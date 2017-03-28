Tyra Banks Makes Her 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet Debut At Season 12 Kickoff!

Tyra Banks has officially made her debut as the new host of America’s Got Talent!

The model and TV personality hit the red carpet at the America’s Got Talent: Season 12 Kickoff Celebration held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (March 27) in Pasadena, Calif.

Tyra was joined by the previously announced judges Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, who will all be returning for the new season. Simon Cowell is also set to serve as a judge but was not in attendance at the kickoff.

“She’s already a star… She certainly deserves to be here,” Howie said of Tyra joining the crew (via Extra). “You wouldn’t think she is the new kid on the block, she brings it.”

“We are a very warm and fuzzy family so we are happy she is here,” Heidi added.