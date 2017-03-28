Vanessa Hudgens Has a Night Out With Her 'Boo'

Vanessa Hudgens just got back to LA after a quick trip to NYC but it sounds like she had such a fun time!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted looking boho-chic while out and about on Tuesday (March 28) in Los Angeles.

Earlier that day, Vanessa shared a pic with her former Gigi co-star Max Clayton while they were getting dinner in NYC!

“Drinks with my boo @maxmclayton,” she captioned the cute snap.

The duo even hit up some vintage stores to do some shopping while she was in the Big Apple!

FYI: Vanessa is carrying a Henri Bendel bag.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Also pictured inside: Vanessa leaving her Pilates class on Monday (March 27) in Los Angeles.