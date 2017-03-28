Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Tue, 28 March 2017

Will Smith & 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast Reunite!

Will Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air had an mini-reunion over the weekend!

The cast, including Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell, all met up to spend an ocean side afternoon together.

Alfonso took to his Instagram to share a fun photo of the entire group.

“Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete,” Alfonso wrote, referencing their late co-star.

Check out the snap the cast took together below…
