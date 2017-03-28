Top Stories
Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Cara Delevingne Is Shaving Her Head Soon - Here's Why!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist &amp; Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:28 pm

'Wreck-It Ralph' Sequel Gets a New Title!

'Wreck-It Ralph' Sequel Gets a New Title!

Disney just announced new details about the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, including a new title and additions to the cast!

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to be released on March 9, 2018 and actors Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will reprise their roles from the first film.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, who played Ralph and Vanellope, were already confirmed to be a part of the sequel.

“To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore,” co-director Rich Moore said in a statement. “Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.”

“We’re so excited to be working with Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun again, and we have new characters we look forward to unveiling,” co-director Phil Johnston added. “At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Disney, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, John C. Reilly, Movies, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Sarah Silverman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://JobnEws80.Com Daisy

    <- Online Facebook job without investment so i have a great news, at present every body can win a hundred dollar to two hundred dollar per hour atyour laptop computer and android mobile phone soconstruct your future bright for a considerablemeasure of detail visit this web site withoutany charges…. this is a not a fake and not ascammer and not report this, i request chek this link every one click on Below link and get moreinformation click on page click hare down……………………… http://4u.fyi/2Sz

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here