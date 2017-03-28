'Wreck-It Ralph' Sequel Gets a New Title!

Disney just announced new details about the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, including a new title and additions to the cast!

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to be released on March 9, 2018 and actors Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will reprise their roles from the first film.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, who played Ralph and Vanellope, were already confirmed to be a part of the sequel.

“To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore,” co-director Rich Moore said in a statement. “Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.”

“We’re so excited to be working with Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun again, and we have new characters we look forward to unveiling,” co-director Phil Johnston added. “At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship.”