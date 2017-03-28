Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 4:46 pm

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About the Ups & Downs of Hollywood

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About the Ups & Downs of Hollywood

Zoey Deutch looks stunning on the cover of C Magazine‘s April issue, on stands now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old Before I Fall actress had to share with the mag:

On inheriting her work ethic from her mother, actress Lea Thompson: “She works harder than anyone I know. I remember when I was a kid, she never said, ‘I’m so sorry I have to go to work.’ She would just say, ‘I love you, and I’m going to work.’ We knew that she was proud of it, and she was also an excellent mother. There were no apologies necessary.”

On being ambitious: “I love what I do. I really do…And I’m really ambitious. But ambition is a dirty word to some people. All it means is that you’re willing to work hard to do what you love.”

On coming to terms with the ups and downs of working in Hollywood: “At the Gotham Awards, Ethan Hawke gave this great speech; the gist was that he was it then he wasn’t it. He was hot and then not hot. And that it was good for him to experience that, and know that it won’t always be consistent. It’s a job. You have to be OK with the ebbs and flows.”

For more from Zoey, visit MagazineC.com.
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 01
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 02
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 03
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 04
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 05
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 06
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 07
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 08
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 09
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 10
zoey deutch cover of c magazine 11

Photos: Beau Greely/C Magazine
Posted to: Magazine, Zoey Deutch

