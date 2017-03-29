Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 10:51 am

Amal Clooney Has Vetoed These Two Baby Names!

George Clooney was on the red carpet last night and he spoke about wife Amal‘s pregnancy with their twin babies.

The 55-year-old actor said his wife is not a fan of him using two baby names!

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” George joked with ET. “That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

If you didn’t know, George co-owns a tequila company with Rande Gerber called Casamigos. “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business,” George said. LOL.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

