Amal Clooney Has Vetoed These Two Baby Names!

George Clooney was on the red carpet last night and he spoke about wife Amal‘s pregnancy with their twin babies.

The 55-year-old actor said his wife is not a fan of him using two baby names!

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” George joked with ET. “That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

If you didn’t know, George co-owns a tequila company with Rande Gerber called Casamigos. “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business,” George said. LOL.