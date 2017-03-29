Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 1:40 pm

Amal Clooney Speaks About Yazidi Women Who Are Abducted By ISIS

Amal Clooney Speaks About Yazidi Women Who Are Abducted By ISIS

Amal Clooney arrives at the Chatham House in London, England to give a speech on war crimes in Syria and Iraq.

The lawyer, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, is currently representing Yazidi women who have been kidnapped and sold by ISIS. She spoke today about the case.

“Yazidi girls as young as eight years old [are] sold as sex slaves for the price of less than a packet of cigarettes,” Amal said today. “ISIS is a big bureaucracy of evil.”

