Wed, 29 March 2017 at 1:43 pm

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Agreed to Drug Testing for 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' Role

Angelina Jolie didn’t have an easy time landing her starring role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

According to an excerpt from an upcoming biography about film executive Sherry Lansing published in THR, the then 24-year-old actress had to agree to drug testing and mental wellness checks during filming.

Even though the film’s director Simon West saw her “baggage” – rumored drug usage, her relationship with her brother, her relationship with Billy Bob Thornton – as “selling points,” the studio was still concerned.

“[Angelina] said: ‘Look, I want to do it, but I know what my reputation is, and I’ll do anything you want to prove that I’m worthy. I’ll be reliable, and I’ll turn up, and I’ll work hard.’ She said, ‘I don’t care if the studio wants to drug test me every day,’” Simon said in the excerpt.

After landing the role, Angelina reportedly underwent urine and blood tests and passed.

According to the excerpt, the studio also hired professionals to look after Angelina‘s well-being – both physically and mentally – during the movie’s production.

Angelina‘s role in the movie was ultimately a success, with the film earning $275 million worldwide.

Photos: WENN
