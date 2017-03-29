Annabelle Wallis & Jake Johnson Bring 'Mummy' to Cinemacon

The cast of The Mummy is in full promo mode.

Stars Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, and director Alex Kurtzman spoke during 2017 CinemaCon held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

They talked about the big plane scene from the first trailer, which took 64 takes over two days “and a lot of barfing,” according to THR.

The film hits theaters on June 9.

