Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 1:12 pm

Anne Hathaway Pulls Off Quick Change After 'Colossal' Premiere!

Anne Hathaway Pulls Off Quick Change After 'Colossal' Premiere!

“The glam never stops” for Anne Hathaway!

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress quickly switched up her look to attend the official after party for her film Colossal following it’s official premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, where she rocked a gorgeous Armani Prive gown.

Anne was joined at the after party by her co-star Jason Sudeikis, 41, and their director Nacho Vigalondo. The film will hit theaters on April 7.

FYI: Anne is wearing a vintage 1970′s Oscar de la Renta dress, Rupert Sanderson shoes, vintage Gucci bracelet and vintage gold and diamond star ring by Platt Vintage Jewelry, James Banks designs earrings, and Edie Parker clutch.


The glam never stops #quickchange #icanbreathenow @sheiscolossal

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

