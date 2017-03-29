Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Appearance at CinemaCon 2017 With 'Justice League' Cast

Ben Affleck made his first real public appearance since rehab while attending 2017 CinemaCon.

The 44-year-old actor joined co-stars Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and director Zack Snyder on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

“Justice League is the culmination of a journey for me that’s been seven years,” Zack told the crowd (via People). “I’m a huge fan of these characters and this a dream come true to have a chance to bring them all together in this single film.”

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17. In case you missed it, watch the movie’s trailer right now!

