Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz Reunite for 20th Anniversary!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunite for the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Entertainment Weekly‘s new cover!

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people,” Sarah Michelle said of the show, which aired from 1997 to 2003.

David spoke about the impact Buffy had on audiences.

“When you’re going through a really horrible part of your life, like your teenage years, you feel alone. And Buffy was a way to tell the audience you’re not alone,” he said.

For more from the cast, visit EW.com.