Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Cara Delevingne & Rihanna's 'Valerian' Debuts New Trailer - Watch Now!

Cara Delevingne & Rihanna's 'Valerian' Debuts New Trailer - Watch Now!

Fans are getting another look at Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in a new trailer for the upcoming film!

Stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan are front and center as they set out to save the universe.

The new trailer even features a quick cameo from Rihanna!

The film, which is based on the Valerian and Laureline comics from the 1960s, follows the special agent duo, who are tasked to save the land from an unknown dark force.

Valerian is set to hit theaters on July 21.

Check out the entire trailer below…

Pictured inside: Cara heading into her hotel on Wednesday (March 29) in New York City.

