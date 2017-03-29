Cara Delevingne & Rihanna's 'Valerian' Debuts New Trailer - Watch Now!

Fans are getting another look at Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in a new trailer for the upcoming film!

Stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan are front and center as they set out to save the universe.

The new trailer even features a quick cameo from Rihanna!

The film, which is based on the Valerian and Laureline comics from the 1960s, follows the special agent duo, who are tasked to save the land from an unknown dark force.

Valerian is set to hit theaters on July 21.

Check out the entire trailer below…

A thousand planets. One mission to save them all. Watch the new #Valerian trailer and like this Tweet to explore more. In theaters July 21 pic.twitter.com/dUau9Hz697 — Valerian Movie (@ValerianMovie) March 29, 2017

