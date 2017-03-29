Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Casey Affleck Gets Behind the Camera to Direct 'Light Of My Life'

Casey Affleck Gets Behind the Camera to Direct 'Light Of My Life'

Casey Affleck braves the rain for a busy day on set on Monday (March 27) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently began filming his latest project Light of My Life – which he stars in as well as directs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Casey Affleck

Light of My Life is about a father and his young daughter who find themselves trapped in the woods.

The trailer for Casey‘s latest film A Ghost Story was released – and you can watch it here!
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck gets behind the camera to direct 01
casey affleck gets behind the camera to direct 02
casey affleck gets behind the camera to direct 03
casey affleck gets behind the camera to direct 04
casey affleck gets behind the camera to direct 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Casey Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here