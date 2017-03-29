Casey Affleck Gets Behind the Camera to Direct 'Light Of My Life'

Casey Affleck braves the rain for a busy day on set on Monday (March 27) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently began filming his latest project Light of My Life – which he stars in as well as directs.

Light of My Life is about a father and his young daughter who find themselves trapped in the woods.

The trailer for Casey‘s latest film A Ghost Story was released – and you can watch it here!