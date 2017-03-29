Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:00 am
Casey Affleck Gets Behind the Camera to Direct 'Light Of My Life'
Casey Affleck braves the rain for a busy day on set on Monday (March 27) in Vancouver, Canada.
The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently began filming his latest project Light of My Life – which he stars in as well as directs.
Light of My Life is about a father and his young daughter who find themselves trapped in the woods.
The trailer for Casey‘s latest film A Ghost Story was released – and you can watch it here!
