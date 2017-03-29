Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 5:56 pm

Charlize Theron Cracked 3 Teeth While Filming 'Atomic Blonde'

Charlize Theron went through some serious stuff while shooting her latest film Atomic Blonde.

The 41-year-old actress revealed that she actually cracked three teeth during filming.

“I’m on my fourth root canal. Thanks, David [Leitch, the director],” Charlize said (via The Wrap) at 2017 CinemaCon held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

Also in attendance that day was Charlize‘s co-star Sofia Boutella.

