Charlize Theron Cracked 3 Teeth While Filming 'Atomic Blonde'
Charlize Theron went through some serious stuff while shooting her latest film Atomic Blonde.
The 41-year-old actress revealed that she actually cracked three teeth during filming.
“I’m on my fourth root canal. Thanks, David [Leitch, the director],” Charlize said (via The Wrap) at 2017 CinemaCon held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.
Also in attendance that day was Charlize‘s co-star Sofia Boutella.
