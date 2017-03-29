Check Out the First Look of Cress Williams as Black Lightning

Cress Williams suits up as Black Lightning in this first look at the upcoming CW pilot.

The 46-year-old Hart of Dixie alum is starring in the superhero series based on the DC Comics character.

The show “centers on Jefferson Pierce, a former superhero who hung up his suit and secret identity.”

“However, he is pulled back into the fight when one daughter becomes hell-bent on justice and the other, a star student, who is recruited by a local gang,” according to THR.

Black Lightning is currently filming the pilot in Atlanta.

