Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 7:48 pm

Check Out the First Look of Cress Williams as Black Lightning

Check Out the First Look of Cress Williams as Black Lightning

Cress Williams suits up as Black Lightning in this first look at the upcoming CW pilot.

The 46-year-old Hart of Dixie alum is starring in the superhero series based on the DC Comics character.

The show “centers on Jefferson Pierce, a former superhero who hung up his suit and secret identity.”

“However, he is pulled back into the fight when one daughter becomes hell-bent on justice and the other, a star student, who is recruited by a local gang,” according to THR.

Black Lightning is currently filming the pilot in Atlanta.

cress williams black lightening first photo 01

