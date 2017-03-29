Chris Pine Shaves Off All His Hair - See His Bald New Haircut!

Chris Pine is that you?!

The 36-year-old Wonder Woman actor debuted his newly shaved haircut while he arrived at the Warner Bros. presentation during 2017 CinemaCon 2017 on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

At the event, Chris shared that the inspiration behind shaving his head came from Homeland star Rupert Friend.

Chris said that while he was home sick with the flu watching the hit show, he was “bored” and decided to shave off all his hair!

