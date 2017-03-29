Top Stories
Wed, 29 March 2017 at 2:49 am

Chrissy Teigen & Orlando Bloom Arrive in Style for H&M Conscious Dinner

Chrissy Teigen & Orlando Bloom Arrive in Style for H&M Conscious Dinner

Chrissy Teigen shows off some leg as she arrives at the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner on Tuesday night (March 28) at the Smog Shoppe venue in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model was joined at the event by Orlando Bloom, Sasha Lane, Kate Mara and stylist Johnny Wujek, Amanda Steele, Erin Foster, Natalia Vodianova, and Shaun Ross.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The night before, Chrissy took to social medias to share a hilarious saga of her mom cooking sausages in her kitchen – and Chrissy was not happy about it!

FYI: Kate is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Also pictured inside: Orlando arriving at LAX airport earlier that day.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the dinner…
Photos: Getty
Getty
