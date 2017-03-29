Wed, 29 March 2017 at 3:45 pm
Christina & Tarek El Moussa Want 'Flip or Flop' Renewed for Season 8
- The El Moussa‘s, despite their divorce, want their show renewed for another season – TMZ
- How much do the Teen Mom ladies make on Instagram? – Wetpaint
- How does Rowan Blanchard balance her love of fashion and her activism? – Just Jared Jr
- Emma Thompson once threatened to quit a movie for this reason – DListed
- Alexandra Daddario look for GQ Mexico – Hollywood Tuna
- How does Jack Falahee feel about being a sex symbol? – Towleroad
- Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole want a small wedding – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Christina El Moussa, Newsies, Tarek El Moussa
Sponsored Links by ZergNet