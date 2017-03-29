Top Stories
Chris Pine Shows Off Bald Hair With New Haircut!

Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Will 'Be a Mess' as a Dad!

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

This is Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 8:35 pm

Colin Farrell Was Cool With Being Only Guy on 'The Beguiled' Set

Colin Farrell Was Cool With Being Only Guy on 'The Beguiled' Set

Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst paired up for The Beguiled promo this week.

The duo stepped out for a panel with director Sofia Coppola at 2017 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

“I grew up with two sisters, a strong mother, and strong grandmother who was a seamstress,” Colin said about being the only guy on set (via Deadline).

The film will hit theaters on June 23.

