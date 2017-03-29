Colin Farrell Was Cool With Being Only Guy on 'The Beguiled' Set

Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst paired up for The Beguiled promo this week.

The duo stepped out for a panel with director Sofia Coppola at 2017 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (March 29) in Las Vegas.

“I grew up with two sisters, a strong mother, and strong grandmother who was a seamstress,” Colin said about being the only guy on set (via Deadline).

The film will hit theaters on June 23.

