Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Makes Her Music Video Debut - Watch Now!

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter Coco might be following in her parent’s footsteps!

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter took a starring role in indie pop artist Monogem‘s music video for her song “Wild.”

Coco stars alongside Musical.ly star Matthew RC Taylor as the teens have a wild night while their parents aren’t home.

“So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video,” David wrote on his Instagram.

Courteney added, “Great song, great video and that’s my daughter!”

Check out the full music video below…



Monogem – “Wild”