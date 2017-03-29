Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating & Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support & So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 6:10 pm

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Makes Her Music Video Debut - Watch Now!

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Makes Her Music Video Debut - Watch Now!

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter Coco might be following in her parent’s footsteps!

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter took a starring role in indie pop artist Monogem‘s music video for her song “Wild.”

Coco stars alongside Musical.ly star Matthew RC Taylor as the teens have a wild night while their parents aren’t home.

“So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video,” David wrote on his Instagram.

Courteney added, “Great song, great video and that’s my daughter!”

Check out the full music video below…


Monogem – “Wild”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Coco Arquette, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake cancels his tour stop in Amsterdam because of food poisoning - TMZ
  • Did Brad Pitt join Angelina Jolie and their family in Cambodia? - Gossip Cop
  • Wreck-It Ralph 2 has a new title - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin Hart has a new comedy special on Netflix - Wetpaint
  • Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad! - Lainey Gossip
  • The starting bid for John Lennon's iconic Beatles suit is really high - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here